Lisa Garrity has been fired, reinstated and is now happily choosing to leave her role as manager at Artworks Theatre.

A highly skilled new theatre board was elected in April and Lisa says the theatre is in such good hands, she is ready to move on to new challenges.

“The new board know what they’re doing, they’ve got it under control and I personally don’t think they need me,” she says.

Lisa plans to attend the board’s first meeting with theatre members on Wednesday 14 June at 7pm, before her last day at the theatre on 7 July.

She is looking for other opportunities and remains open to collaboration with the community theatre in future.

“I have loved my time at the theatre. I feel I have really made a difference and worked with terrific human beings who have got in behind and helped reach some awesome achievements.”

Theatre board chairperson Gillian Wess says Lisa has done an “exceptional job” in developing the theatre as a performing arts venue.

“Through her passion, energy and leadership, she has helped create a lively and warm space that welcomes all, resulting in many new theatre members, dedicated volunteers and strong connections with the community,” Gillian says.

The theatre board will be seeking feedback on its draft strategic vision at the meeting for members on 14 June.

Last November, the former theatre board stood down after a controversial decision to terminate Lisa’s casual employment contract as theatre manager. An interim board reinstated her in the role, before new board members were elected in April. • Rose Davis