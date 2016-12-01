The chairperson, treasurer and secretary of Artworks Theatre have resigned, after terminating the contract of the theatre manager.

In an email to theatre members on Monday, chairperson Peter Mangin, treasurer David Rawsthorne and secretary Gerda Gorgner announced they were standing down from their elected, voluntary roles on the Artworks Theatre committee.

Their resignations follow the committee’s controversial decision to terminate the casual employment contract of theatre manager Lisa Garrity.

Last week, Mr Mangin said that the theatre could not afford to pay the salary for a theatre manager on the limited funds it receives from Auckland Council and other organisations.

He acknowledged that Ms Garrity had done an “amazing job” of raising the theatre’s profile.

However, the increased number of shows that had been staged since Ms Garrity started late last year had not covered the extra cost of paying the manager for up to 20 hours work a week.

“It’s been a really difficult situation – we’ve got the financial reality and we’ve got a very emotional decision that affects the theatre members and the volunteers,” said Mr Mangin.

He had hoped that Ms Garrity would stay on “in some capacity”, but her contract finished on Tuesday and she has not accepted a new arrangement at this stage.

A special general meeting for theatre members will be held on Wednesday 7 December to elect a new chairperson, treasurer and secretary.

The outgoing committee leaders did not reply to requests for comments.

They stated in the email to members that there is an “irreparable breakdown in our relationship with the theatre manager”.

Waiheke Theatre Company producer and Artworks Theatre member Linda Savage says she is “saddened” by the loss of the theatre’s wonderful manager and committee heads.

“I know all the individuals involved and they are great people, who have a lot of integrity and passion.

“It’s really sad we’ve got in this position.

“The main focus for everybody who cares about the theatre is the future of the theatre,” says Ms Savage. • Rose Davis