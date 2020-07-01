Cirque Lemuria thrilled the audience that packed Artworks Theatre on Sunday 21 June with juggling, acrobatics and aerial silks skills. The circus troupe, which came together during the Covid-19 lockdown, sailed to Waiheke aboard the Rosalie Clare as part of a tour taking in Northland, Aotea Great Barrier, Waiheke and Auckland.

Clown and first mate Jorge Roda says the inspiration was to bring people back to live community venues and to bring life and colour to people after they had been secluded at home during lockdown.

Originally from Spain, Jorge spent lockdown with friends in New Plymouth and joined the crew of Rosalie Clare around a month ago. He knew the troupe’s guitar player, Luna, from a similar experience they shared in a sailing circus community five years ago. Since that time, Jorge has continued sailing, including undertaking the long ocean voyage from South Africa to Australia.

Passionate about sailing, Jorge says being first mate on the sailing ship provides him with a beautiful space where he is sharing his knowledge with the rest of the crew and they share their creativity with him.

Jorge says Cirque Lemuria has had an amazing response from the communities it has performed in. On Aotea Great Barrier, an island with a resident population of around 900 people, 300 turned up to see the circus. • Erin Johnson

