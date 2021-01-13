The America’s Cup competition is heating up this week with the Prada Cup under way from Friday. Organisers say some spots on Waiheke will make for good viewing of certain race courses, although the best seats tend to be out on the water – which is particularly good new for Fullers deckhand and self-confessed America’s Cup fanatic Paddy Wiggins.

Paddy says the excitement of his job has improved exponentially since racing began.

“Working on the water is already pretty special but looking out of our on-water office window and being this close to the action makes all the difference. The America’s Cup is the icing on the cake this summer.”

Many commuters and other ferry users are also enjoying front row seats as the Prada Cup gets under way with the three challengers, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, New York Yacht Club American Magic and Ineos Team UK, competing to qualify to race against America’s Cup defender Emirates Team New Zealand.

This month sees nine race days, which will mean longer journey times onboard ferries, large passenger volumes, and congestion both on and off the water. On race days, ferry trips to and from the city and Waiheke will increase to 70 minutes between 11.30am and 6pm.• Sophie Boladeras

