The Kate set for a summer of sailing

She’s on dry land for now, but the newly restored Kate is set for a full month of sailing through January culminating with her first overnighter to Mahurangi Regatta.

The tail-end of 2020 has seen some true Waiheke grit and spirit go into the project – including Mike Delamore’s eventful circumnavigation of New Zealand to raise money and awareness for the refit and a lot of hard mahi put in by local tradies and artisans.

Waiheke Working Sail Charitable Trust founder Bernard Rhodes says progress has been “steady” on fitting out the interior and she is “now quite liveable”.

“Lance Crosland (Tui Plumbing& Gas) has voluntarily done the plumbing, and Tom Clooney (Waiheke Shades & Covers) made three canvas bunks for the cost of materials,” he said.

“Waiheke Rotary also donated $500 towards safety equipment, and Rosemary Gibbons made a sail cover for the mainsail.”

The Kate’s annual haul-out, water-blast, antifoul and exterior maintenance is due to take place until around January 10 and then it’s full steam ahead for a summer of sailing.

