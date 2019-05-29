After a flurry of customer discontent and media attention, Fullers has promised to up its game at the wharfs and politicians are investigating issues such as competition on the route and the company’s exemption from the national model that controls urban bus and ferry services.

So what’s next on the agenda for the company that so many Waiheke residents regard as an integral part of their daily lives?

The initial response from Fullers boss Mike Horne has been to say the company will take immediate action over wharf management and ensure elderly and frail customers are prioritised when boarding. •James Belfield

