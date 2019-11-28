The Waiheke Walking Festival 2019 has been hailed as a success with 900 people booking 2336 individual walks over the 10-day programme.

Festival manager Anna Reinstein says this year’s festival was made up of 52 events – 48 walks plus the festival opening at Piritahi Marae, a comedy show, a gourmet dinner at Peacock Sky and the festival finale.

64 volunteers helped spray shoes for kauri dieback disease and guide walkers, including 26 brand new recruits.

“We worked very hard on increasing the number of volunteers as a lot of the volunteers have done it for years,” says Anna.