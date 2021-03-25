On Sunday 21 March the Waiheke Tennis club had their yearly Club Champs. The weather was perfect with little wind, and there was a great turnout by members to watch the matches.

The club is one of the few who can say they have had an uptake in membership compared to previous years and Club Secretary Barbara Woods says she feels it comes down to tennis being a sport that anyone can pick up.

“Tennis is one of those games you can play at all ages,” she says, “you can go for a hit for a couple of hours and then be home in no time.”

This year for the first time there was a Veteran’s Men’s Doubles, (over 65) competing for a new trophy, the Adrian Swift cup. The results are as follows;

Men’s Singles went to Paul Schwarz who defeated Nick Carter in 3 sets.

Women’s Singles: Melissa Fini defeated Nicky Ogilvie in 3 sets.

Women’s Doubles won by Monika Moy and Fiona Pilling.

Men’s Doubles: Paul Schwarz and Mark Spence defeated Nick Carter and David Evans in 3 sets.

Mixed Doubles: Fiona Pilling and Tim Simes defeated Monika Moy and Pete Syred in straight sets.

Veteran’s Men’s Doubles: Renzo Benfatto and John Simeon defeated Brendan McGuire and Garry Little in straight sets.

Thank you to all the competitors and congratulations to the champions on the day. Barbara says it was great to see a lot of members stick around afterwards to share a BBQ and watch as the prizes were presented.