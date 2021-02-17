Waiheke’s only emergency accommodation provider is having to slash the number of people on site after its wastewater system was deemed unacceptable.

More than half of the people who currently live in Living Waters emergency housing now have to hunt for other accommodation in an already tempestuous rental climate.

Auckland Council compliance officers visited the Surfdale premises in December last year.

“We were told last week that we could only have eight people in the emergency housing as the septic system needs upgrading,” says Wiremu Te Taniwha, who lives on site and manages the emergency housing organisation. • Sophie Boladeras

Full story in this week’s Gulf News… Out Now!!!