Waiheke Budgeting Services manager Amelia Lawley looks at the home rental market on the island and assesses the likely effects here of proposed changes to national tenancy laws.

A young couple with a three-year-old live in a two bedroom house in Rocky Bay. The rent is $520 per week – when they moved in it was $450 but there have been two rent increases in the 15 months they have lived there.

The house is in the bush and abuts an unretained bank down which water cascades in heavy rain. This creates mould on the inside back walls of both bedrooms. At the last inspection the property manager told them they had to clean this mould weekly, and not place any furniture against these walls.

Read more in the Gulf News out now!