One of Māoridom’s most spiritual objects has been brought to Waiheke where it will be hosted by Piritahi Marae.

Having spent the past month at Mātaatua Marae ki Tāmaki, the mauri stone of Te Matatini kapa haka competition was brought to Waiheke on Saturday. The stone was accompanied on the 9am ferry from downtown Auckland by more than 200 people.

The stone holds the mauri, life force, of the highly-regarded competition that presents the very best of Māori performing arts and its handover took place at a special event that brought together representatives of marae from across the Auckland region.

• Erin Johnson

