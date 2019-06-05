Running teams from Te Huruhi School picked up second and third placings at last week’s Inner City Schools Cross Country on the 2.4km course around Grey Lynn Park.

Seven years five and six children from Waiheke Primary School and 32 from Te Huruhi School competed at the event on Thursday 30 May with Te Huruhi School’s 10 and 11-year-old boys’ team finishing second in their event. Max Hindmarsh placed fifth, Lachlan Donnelly was ninth, Antony Wood came 10th and Cael Macleod was 13th.

In the nine-year-old boys’ event, Lockie Spence was seventh and teammates Tai Rippingale and Felix Lindesay came 11th and 12th, helping their team to overall third place.

Waiheke Primary School’s Isla Miller came 15th in the 10-and-over girls’ event, while Caleb Wilson crossed for 19th in the nine-year-old boys’ event. •