The enchanted doors of Tantalus Estate opened last Friday for 150 beautifully dressed students and guests from Waiheke High School for their annual school ball.

It was the first time Tantalus had hosted a high school ball and the outcome was fantastic.

The evening included professional photography, excellent food and a great mix of music to dance and make memories to.

Although planning the school ball is never an easy task, the ball committee, in collaboration with deputy principal Tony Sears, managed to piece together what turned out to be an incredible night.

Special thanks to the Flower Gallery, DJ Stevie B and WDS Security for making sure the night was enjoyable as well as safe.

Also a big thank you to Waiheke Cinema and Vino Vino for donating prizes to lucky ball goers.

Lastly, a big thank you to Tantalus Estate for providing the spectacular venue and delicious catering, making the school ball perhaps one of the best celebrations yet. • Year 13 student and ball committee member Tyler Krueger