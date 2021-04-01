Surf, sand and scores

Waiheke High School held its highly anticipated annual beach sports day last Wednewday after having to postpone the event earlier in the term due to a tsunami warning.

The school was rewarded with a stunning day; clear skies and barely a breath of wind. Students proudly wore house colours and got stuck into the many activities on offer including swimming races, beach flags, volleyball, touch rugby, soccer, fashion on the foreshore and a new favourite in stand up paddleboarding.

House Rangitoto was the overall winner on the day with 861 points – 30 points clear of second place. The day was proudly run as a zero waste event with senior students managing a zero waste station. • Tony Wood