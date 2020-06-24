The island’s first women’s rugby team takes to the field this Saturday in their inaugural match of the season.

Covid-19 saw an enforced hiatus for the passionate group, meaning that June has been a busy month in which the women have been training regularly, working on their fitness and upping their skill levels in preparation for their first game.

Coach Reagan Moselen, who spent around 14 years coaching senior men’s rugby, says the team has improved exponentially in a short period of time. Of the 26 or so women on the side, just eight had played rugby before joining. Many were unfamiliar with the rules, had never been tackled, or weren’t confident passing and catching. But now anticipation for their first game is high and the team is looking forward to seeing the community come out to show their support.

Wāhine Toa o Waiheke play their first game this Saturday 27 June against South Auckland club Weymouth. Kick-off is at 1pm at Onetangi Sports Park. •

Full story in this week’s Gulf News… Out Now!!!