Sun, splash, smile, repeat

The Experience Marine Reserves snorkelling adventure at Enclosure Bay on Saturday 19 January was a huge success.

For the ninth year in a row, the EMR team made their way from the mainland with an abundance of wetsuits, flippers and snorkels along with 20 volunteers to make the day fun, safe and enjoyable for everyone.

Small groups were taken out for 40-minute tours around the bay by trained volunteers. Eagle rays, baby snapper and parore were spotted by many while others learnt about kina barrens and their effect on the marine ecosystem.

EMR had with them two young volunteers aged eight and 10, who had been on their first adventure the weekend before. For anyone that would like to get involved as an EMR volunteer their website is emr.org.nz •