A successful season at the Te Huruhi Community Pool has been capped off by the addition of new umbrellas, backstroke poles and flags. A pace clock is also due to be installed next week.

Pool manager Tanya Russell says the backstroke poles and flags were donated, manufactured and installed with thanks to some amazing local people who wish to stay anonymous.

“The kids and adults have all been putting these to good use this past week working on their backstroke technique,” says Mrs Russell.

Local businesses also sponsored the installation of four new umbrellas to provide shade and protection from the elements.

“The Waiheke Pool Society would like to publicly thank these sponsors: GWE Consulting Engineers, Nicole Bremner of Planorama Consulting Ltd and Patrick from PDK Builders,” she says.

“Now our families can enjoy the pool and its surroundings for longer, while keeping cool and protected.”