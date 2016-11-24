Auckland Council has called for public submissions on the proposed Kennedy Point marina, ticking off another box for project director Tony Mair.

Those supporting or opposing the application have until Friday 16 December to lodge submissions with the council.

Mr Mair’s company, Kennedy Point Boatharbour Ltd, plans a 206-berth marina in Kennedy Bay, south of the vehicular ferry ramp and breakwater.

Two additional rock breakwaters, the largest 350m long, are proposed to protect the marina from southerly and easterly winds. The marina would occupy 5.7 ha of water in the bay, where about 30 boats currently sit on swing moorings. The floating-pontoon style berths would cater mainly for yachts and launches from 10m to 20m in length, with the cost of 35-year licences ranging from $115,000 to around $370,000.

Mr Mair says the notification is a positive step and the application could go to a public hearing early next year.

While interest in securing a berth is expected to come more from Aucklanders than Waiheke residents, the applicants propose community benefits including facilities for sea scouts and boating clubs, kayak and stand-up paddleboard storage and a viewing platform.

However, marina applications traditionally raise concerns about ecological degradation, privatisation of water space, noise, traffic and the effect on views.

Full details of the application may be viewed at: The Waiheke Community Library, Auckland Council Waiheke Island Service Centre, Auckland Council Graham Street Service Centre, Auckland Council website, search "current publicly notified applications".


