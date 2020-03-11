Flag racing produced the usual thrills and spills including Rita Aggrey Teehan and Annie Burdett’s incredibly competitive heat. Photos Merrie Hewetson

Waiheke High School spirit was on full display once again at the annual Beach Sports. The entire school spent the day at Oneroa beach competing in a wide variety of events – kayaking, beach flags, volleyball, tug of war and building sandcastles to name a few. House points were accumulated by each student through their participation in these events. Rangitoto was the overall winner on the day with 986 points – 80 points clear of second place. The day was proudly run as a zero waste event with senior students managing a zero waste station.

