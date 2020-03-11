Waiheke High School spirit was on full display once again at the annual Beach Sports. The entire school spent the day at Oneroa beach competing in a wide variety of events – kayaking, beach flags, volleyball, tug of war and building sandcastles to name a few. House points were accumulated by each student through their participation in these events. Rangitoto was the overall winner on the day with 986 points – 80 points clear of second place. The day was proudly run as a zero waste event with senior students managing a zero waste station.