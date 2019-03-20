Waiheke youth turned out in droves to support the global strike for climate action on Friday 15 March. The day before the student strike 16-year-old Greta Thunberg, founder of the Youth Strike for Climate movement, was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Her rhetoric on demanding urgent action from governments to halt climate change was echoed and expounded on in 105 countries by hundreds of thousands of young people. Prior to the coordinated action at Aotea Square in the CBD, over 60 students took to Palm Beach to pick up litter.

