Pink tutus, pink body suits, pink hair and pink shirts were “in” at Waiheke High School last Friday as the message “Speak up – Stand together – Stop bullying” was spread.

Pink Shirt Day was part of a worldwide event. By celebrating diversity and promoting positive social relationships, Pink Shirt Day is about stopping bullying.

Many Waiheke High School students helped to spread the positive message by wearing pink.

The event started in Canada in 2007 but it is just as appropriate in New Zealand where rates of school bullying are among the worst worldwide.

In the first New Zealand study of its kind, a survey of teachers and senior staff from primary, intermediate and secondary schools found that 94 percent of the respondents indicated that bullying occurred in their school. • Emma Haas