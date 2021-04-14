Action or extinction? This was the stark message from Waiheke High School students who brought their protest from the streets of Oneroa to Aotea Square on Friday, as part of the Schools Strike 4 Climate rally.

Bearing banners and megaphones, they joined thousands of others students from around the country to skip school and demand action from Government on climate change.

In customary island-style, students started off with an early morning clean-up at Oneroa beach before marching and chanting through the village, then catching a ferry to Auckland city.

