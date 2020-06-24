Migrant workers and tourists stranded on Waiheke have been surviving with no money, no jobs and a question mark over how to get through winter as Covid-19 continues to accelerate around the world.

Gulf News has reported how hundreds of food parcels have been distributed to needy people on the island, with some resorting to dumpster diving to get by.

In response, Waiheke CAB and Budgeting Services have joined forces to provide a two-hour workshop to help, pulling together the latest employment and immigration advice and other useful resources.

