A Fullers360 sailing from Auckland to Waiheke on Wednesday afternoon was held up for around 45 minutes while the ferry, Kekeno, when to the aid of a launch stuck on rocks in the Waitematā harbour off St Heliers Beach.

Ferry passengers say the 1pm sailing was diverted by Coast Guard to respond to the stricken launch and crew from the Fuller’s vessel boarded a police boat to help.

Around 2.05pm, Kekeno was able to get back underway and was expected into Mātiatia by 2.30pm.•