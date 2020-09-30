Tickets are now on sale for the much-loved Waiheke Walking Festival which returns this November, offering participants the chance to spend time walking in areas not normally open to the public. Festival manager Vicki Angland says only three walks have sold out, including the five-day full Te Ara Hura trek.

“There are still loads of walks and events for people to enjoy. There’s the chance to experience opera at Goldie Estate, to enjoy a contemplative beach journey and an astronomy adventure, among others.”

Now in its 11th year, the 2020 Waiheke Walking Festival offers more than 55 walks over 18 days, from 11 to 29 November. Vicki says Covid-19 created some extra challenges, but the Waiheke Walking Trust is determined to host a programme that still gives locals and visitors a chance to safely experience the festival this year.

“Please rest assured that the safety of our walkers, volunteers and locals are of our highest priority, which is why we’ve made some changes and introduced some new measures. The 2020 Waiheke Walking Festival is a little bit different this year, but still chocka full of experiences you’ll love to enjoy,” says Vicki.

The Waiheke Walking Festival 2020 programme is live on the website with tickets available for all. Head to www.waihekewalkingfestival.org for the full programme, booking information and to sign up to the e-newsletter for updates.

“Book quick, as spots will fill up fast!” •