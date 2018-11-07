Step out into summer

Get outside and celebrate the arrival of the summer months with the Waiheke Walking Festival that begins on Saturday 17 November.

Offering over 50 walks of varying difficulty and terrain, the festival has something for everyone, according to festival manager Denise Whitfield.

The festival has become a hugely popular event for both locals and visitors alike. It showcases the natural environment the island has to offer while the guides make each walk a unique and informative experience.

“We encourage everyone to get out there and have fun,” organisers say.

The mammoth five-day, 100-kilometre Te Ara Hura track that circumnavigates Waiheke is back on the schedule along with some exciting new additions.

A number of private landowners have also opened their gates to the festival and some trails will be open for the first time.

Bruce Plested, owner of the Rorohara property on the shores of Pie Melon Bay, o is again opening up his place.

He will not only be guiding a few of the walks through his property, but also hosting the festival finale on the picturesque coastline of Rorohara on Sunday 25 November.

“We are really lucky to see such generosity from the locals for the festival,” says Denise.

Many of the walks are free of charge but booking is essential. With some already fully booked, organisers advise patrons not to leave it too late.

The festival runs from the 17 to 25 November. For more information, bookings and the full schedule visit the website waihekewalkingfestival.org. •