If you fancy some kapa haka without the tricky moves then Jan Newton has found your perfect stage.

In conjunction with Piritahi Marae, Jan is assembling a kaumatua and whanau group to perform at upcoming kapa haka events. If all goes to plan, a Waiheke group will stand at the Tamaki Makaurau regional kapa haka competition in mid-June. Jan says a performance on the island during Matariki is another target. • Geoff Cumming

