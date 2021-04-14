Protestors took to the water at Kennedy Point on Monday 12 April to stop the construction work on the marina that is about to be built in the bay.

After several days of rising tensions heightened by concern for kororā, occupiers of the marina site, Protect Kennedy Point, put a call out to supporters to gather at the construction site on Monday morning.

With misty rain blanketing the bay, concerned Waiheke residents and visitors stood along the breakwater and sat on rocks forming the seawall, while protestors on paddle boards and kayaks floated on the calm water.

