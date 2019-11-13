There is no solution yet for disgruntled Ostend bus users, despite a meeting between the new Waiheke Local Board and Auckland Transport staff last week.

Waiheke residents have complained about issues with the new bus service which came into effect in October. Gripes include the axing of services along parts of Wharf and Ostend Roads, the removal of the bus stop opposite the public library from services, the addition of the Blackpool loop to the Rocky Bay run, the moving of Jellicoe Parade and Wellington Road services to buses that don’t connect directly with incoming ferries and insufficient turning space for buses at the new Palm Beach stop.

After the swearing-in ceremony on Monday 4 November, board members Cath Handley, Bob Upchurch, Kylee Matthews and Robin Tucker went straight to work and met with three representatives of Auckland Transport at the local board office in Ostend on Wednesday 6 November.

Board chair Cath Handley says the AT staff members came specifically to talk about issues that had been raised about the bus service around the Ostend Road loop.

“Their response to the petition and letters of complaint is that they haven’t got anything to offer,” says Ms Handley. “At this stage the bus schedule is fixed. Nothing new is going to be done and nothing is going to be fixed there.” • Erin Johnson

