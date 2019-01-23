“All [island] vineyards experienced a shortage of hospitality staff over the peak summer period,” says Jenny Holmes, chair of the Waiheke Island Tourism Forum.

“The majority of vineyards have enough staff to work in the vines, but it is kitchen and front of house staff where there is still a shortage.”

In an article from 25 October 2018, Gulf News reported that a potential summer staffing crisis was just around the corner, and now, past the peak of the season, it not only was a major issue, it remains a major issue.

“The staff that are working in the kitchens have been doing long hours over the peak period and many are tired,” Jenny says.

“While some vineyards are experiencing a slow down this week with much of the population going back to work, they are still conscious that there are some big, long weekends and public holidays to come.”

Manager of Poderi Crisci for the past eight years, James Boyle, agrees that although the “shoulder” season is coming up, weekends are still always busy.

“Waiheke doesn’t go to sleep anymore, and the businesses can’t either.”

As with the others, the Awaawaroa vineyard has felt the summer staffing shortage.

“There’s no trouble getting vineyard workers. It’s front of house and kitchen staff, waiters, chefs, bussers and runners we need,” James says. • Emma Haas

