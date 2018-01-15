Looking for a New Year’s resolution? The St John Ambulance service is actively searching for brave new volunteers on Waiheke.

The charity is recruiting for volunteer ambulance officers who work alongside permanent staff to respond to emergencies on the island as well as providing medical cover at pre-planned events.

Applicants need to be 18 years or over, have held a full NZ drivers licence for at least 12 months, have a clean police and driving record and be able to commit to ongoing clinical and station training.

“Every volunteer working for St John will have their own story as to why they volunteer, and why with St John,” says current Waiheke ambulance volunteer Dr Peter Huggard.

“I love having the opportunity to assist people at times often of great distress, the opportunity to give back to my community, the privilege of working with an amazing group of dedicated and talented paramedics and the opportunity to keep learning and further developing my skills in this clinical front-line sector of the NZ health service. It’s enormously satisfying and I can’t wait until my next weekly shift.”

Any applicants who meet initial criteria will be shortlisted and invited to attend a St John assessment centre which includes an interview, physical assessment and a basic literacy/numeracy test.

More information can be found online at www.stjohm.org.nz/volunteer or by calling 0800 STJOHN.