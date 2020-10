A working bee at Waiheke Waka Ama Club on the weekend saw all hands on deck to give the waka Hinemoana a spruce up in anticipation of the season ahead. Taking place on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 October, work involved sanding and priming the boat in preparation for a new coat of paint.

The two other waka, Tangaroa and Maeva, were also given a good spring clean inside and out.

Full story in the Gulf News on page 15