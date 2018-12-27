A recurring event that gets residents and visitors alike excited is the Waiheke Snorkel Day put on every year as part of Seaweek, the nation-wide week dedicated to the ocean coordinated by the New Zealand Association for Environmental Education.

On Saturday 12 January, you can explore what goes on below the surface of the water in Enclosure Bay and look for spotties, parore, goatfish and snapper. Organisers promise fun for the whole whānau.

The day is hosted by Experiencing Marine Reserves that will provide experienced guides and make sure that advanced safety procedures will be in place on the day.

Snorkel Day is recommended for everyone five years old and up, however, all children under 15 years must be accompanied by an adult beach observer. No prior snorkelling experience is required.

Bring your own gear or get free hire of masks, snorkels, fins and wetsuits on the day.

The event takes place from 11am to 4pm, but you can arrive and register any time between 11am and 3.30pm.

The event is funded by the Waiheke Local Board and the Bobby Strafford-Bush Foundation and is thus free, but koha is appreciated. Organisers say most people donate between $5-10 per person.

For more information and updates on the rain date set for Saturday 30 March, find the Waiheke Snorkel Day event on Facebook. •