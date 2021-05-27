Waiheke students and teachers donned vibrant pink outfits last Friday to show their support for global bullying prevention campaign Pink Shirt Day.

The annual initiative got its start in Aotearoa in 2009, but its origins are Canadian. Back in 2007, a Year 10 student started at a new school but was harassed and threatened for wearing pink. Two classmates took a stand against the homophobic bullying, and the following day they bought dozens of pink shirts and distributed them to their classmates to wear. The word got out online, and hundreds of students showed up in pink, some from head-to-toe, to stand together against bullying.

Read the full story in Gulf News – out today!