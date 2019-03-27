The sun sparkled on the water at the Te Huruhi School swimming sports last Thursday as the whole school took to the pool for competitive and fun events.

The senior school started the day with competitive heats and finals. The junior school had straight heats followed by fun activities to encourage everyone to participate.

For Year Four, Hanife Atamer won the girls freestyle final and Zach Horton came first in the boys freestyle final.

Nina Landhuis came first in Year Five girls breaststroke and backstroke and was runner-up in freestyle. Max Hindmarsh was first in Year Five boys freestyle and breaststroke and came third in backstroke.

For Year Six, Kaea Reid won the girls backstroke and freestyle races and came first equal with Sariah Marshall-Makaea Daniels in both the freestyle semifinal and final. Cooper Musson won all three Year Six boys events.

Fun events included noodle and flutter board races and floating like starfish. Te Huruhi School senior swimmers will compete against the Waiheke Primary School swim team on Thursday 28 March. •