The countdown’s on for those wanting to get a sticky-beak into some of Waiheke’s award-winning, beautiful and extravagant homes.

The Wonderful Waiheke House Tour doubles as the Waiheke Community Art Gallery’s main fundraising event of the year but also offers an opportunity to look around eight stunning homes and soak up some of the island’s most outstanding views.

This year’s event takes place on 18 March and gallery director Linda Chalmers says it always sells out fast because the homes are of such a high quality.

The tour, which is presented by NZ Sothebys International Realty, includes a home overlooking Pie Melon Bay that comes complete with cricket pitch, a Home of the Year cantilevered 90m above Onetangi, and an Owhanake home with its own Banksy artwork.

