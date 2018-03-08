Adverse impacts on the landscape and on little blue penguins – and the issue of whether a 75-space carpark and public facilities on the water space are needed – form key props in SKP Incorporated’s bid to scuttle the marina application at Kennedy Point.

SKP Inc’s legal team and expert witnesses gave evidence last week in the local group’s Environment Court appeal against Auckland Council’s granting of resource consent for a marina development by Kennedy Point Boatharbour Ltd. •Geoff Cummings

