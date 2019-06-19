A competition at the Tawaipareira Reserve skatepark celebrates an upcoming makeover park users say is well overdue.

“The event is in celebration of the skatepark being finally upgraded after years of asking and pleading with the council,” says competition organiser Flynn Wilson.

“On the day there will be a tent set up to show off what will be added in the future,” says Flynn.

The competition will take place on Saturday 6 July and skaters will go head to head in four events to show off their best tricks, says Flynn. • Erin Johnson

