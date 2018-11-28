Redevelopment plans for the downtown ferry basin are well underway with Auckland Transport (AT) seeking consent for six new ferry berths at Queens Wharf.

According to AT, the current ferry facilities are running at full capacity, and existing infrastructure will only be able to accommodate growth through to 2022 or 2023.

The new berths will improve the efficiency of vessels moving in and out of the ferry basin, as well as enhancing navigational safety, according to an AT spokesperson.

Sophie Boladeras

