The island’s resident, all female a capella choir Sister Shout put on a little Christmas concert last Saturday 1 December.

Palm Beach Hall was decorated in theme and smelled of delicious home-baking as the 32 women, all dressed in white, took stage. Led by musical director Rachel Derham, they opened with I Heard it Through the Grapevine, then Say a Little Prayer and Summertime.

Jenny Mason, Elske-Sanne Hunt and Ruth Evans did solos in Leonard Cohen’s classic Hallelujah before being joined by the rest of the basses in a humorous and upbeat All About That Bass.

A quartet led by Rosemary Adler sang Somewhere from West Side Story and was followed by the Ukuladies – a duo for the day as the third member had fallen ill – who made the audience laugh with their rendition of Keep Young and Beautiful.

The holidays came into focus when the full choir again took stage to sing Silent Night, Children’s Nativitiy and Rise up Shepherd.

Second to last was Revelacion, a song composed and arranged by Rachel Derham. She took to the piano for the solo but was backed up by a harmonious choir.

Before digging into the coffee and cake, Sister Shout sang Freedom Is Coming and the silly versions where also Christmas, lollies, Santa and presents were on their way.

The choir is building up for their big show, which is set to take place on the weekend of Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 May at Morra Hall. Keep your eyes peeled on Gulf News for details closer to the time. • Emma Haas