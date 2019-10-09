In Oneroa Village a blue behatted figure strides purposefully towards the entry of [space] gallery – its creator Paul Radford, one of the seven-member artist collective who show their work there. A well-established artist, Paul had his first exhibition aged 16 and more than 30 solo shows since. His work is held in collections including those of the Auckland City Gallery, Christchurch Art gallery and Te Papa Tongarewa, and he is a three-time participant in Sculpture on the Gulf.

He works in a wide variety of media including bronze, glass, polystyrene, plywood and driftwood. His 2011 Sculpture on the Gulf sculpture Prodigal Child, with its tombstone forms commenting on society’s over-dependence on pharmaceuticals, was created in hardcore and polystyrene. His readiness to explore form and media may owe more than a little to the years he spent as a scene painter for film and television, along with the problem-solving that demanded. • Sandra Chesterman

