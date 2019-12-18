In April, ferry users with Auckland Transport HOP cards will get free single-zone connecting bus and train trips either side of their journey. Auckland Central MP Nikki Kaye, who, along with Waiheke local board chairperson Cath Handley, has been pushing for change around how Fuller’s operates its Waiheke route, says it’s a small step in the right direction.

“I am pleased Fullers and Auckland Transport have confirmed there is some progress on integrated ticketing, however I’m asking a range of questions. I am concerned that it doesn’t involve full fare integration, which is where Waiheke can get the big benefits,” Nikki Kaye told Gulf News on a visit to the island last week. •Sophie Boladeras

