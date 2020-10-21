Former Shortland Street star Amelia Reid is joining the team at Waiheke’s Artworks Theatre, showing off her directorial skills in its new production, Waiting.

Amelia, who had a long-running role as the soap’s receptionist Bella Durville, recently relocated to Waiheke with husband Shadon Meredith, who will be well known to viewers of the long running soap as Matiu Thompson.

The couple created Waiting in the living room of Amelia’s parents’ home whilst they were in Nelson caring for her terminally ill mum, Robyn.

“I am so excited to be part of the management team at Artworks,” said Amelia. “It’s such an incredible space that should be celebrated.

“With some very exciting plans in the pipeline, this is a dream come true to work with such a passionate and dedicated team to create a beautiful and creative hub for Waiheke”.

The couple moved to Waiheke Island with their young son Arlo for a welcome break from the busy-ness of Auckland, but still knowing they were close enough to be connected to the city’s entertainment networks.

Although they’re both recognisable from starring in Shortland Street, Waiting is definitely a change of pace. Shadon explores his own story through the play in a letter written to his son which takes on the rhythm of beat poetry, taking the audience on a journey through his life. • Liza Hamilton

