In her first ever trip off Waiheke, the island’s favourite sheep, Multi, is hoofing it off to the Beehive with owner Sue Pawley.

Sue has gathered 15,000 signatures on her petition to stop a consented marina being built at Kennedy Point and has an appointment to present the petition to Parliament next Wednesday.

Multi will deliver the petition in saddlebags made specially for the occasion. The five-year-old sheep was shorn last week and her hooves have been trimmed in preparation for the 700km journey, says Sue.

They are scheduled to depart Waiheke, accompanied by three helpers, at 11am on Sunday with overnight stops in Waitomo, Turangi and To Horo from where they’ll drive to the Beehive on Wednesday.

