After a rainy start the weather cleared and the sun made a timely appearance, as if on cue, for the annual Spring Festival at Fossil Bay Kindergarten.

The afternoon was bursting with blossoms as the children, dressed in seasonal colours, created garlands of entwined ivy, jasmine, and honeysuckle. Festive storytelling and traditional songs followed.

The audience of over a hundred enjoyed the lively display of maypole dancing by past Fossil Bay Kindergarten students and the event was made complete with Tama the lamb as a very popular and fitting special guest.

The tables, set out under the budding flame tree, were laden with an array of tasty delights and a shared meal with convivial conversation rounded out the seasonal celebration.

The children headed home donning their gifts of harakeke wristbands, with tinkling bells and trailing long colourful ribbons as they welcomed the arrival of spring.

Fossil Bay kindy has an open day on Thursday 7 October. Phone 372 2152 for more details. •