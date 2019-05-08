A pod of around 20 dolphins delighted onlookers at Huruhi Bay for hours last Sunday.

“There were paddle-boarders right in amongst it but then the pod separated,” says photographer Merrie Hewetson, who first spotted them around 8am.

“A smaller pod of eight dolphins, including two babies, hung around for the whole day hunting on the outgoing tide. They were still there right at the low tide and as the tide turned,” says Merrie.

Associate professor Rochelle Constantine of University of Auckland’s Institute of Marine Science says the bottlenose dolphins would have been feeding in preparation for colder conditions. • Erin Johnson

