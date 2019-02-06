Waiheke 1st Sea Scouts group leader, Paul Walden, has stepped down after more than a decade as a leader and the group is calling for more parents to get involved as it goes through a leadership change.

“I have two younger children who will be wanting to get involved in the group,” says Paul. “It’s not farewell, from me, it’s really recognition that there needs to be some new energy.”

“There’s a lot of work in encouraging and enabling leaders and helpers to be involved and I don’t have that time available at the moment,” says Paul who says the Scouts activities he’s enjoyed the most have been the excursions. “Whether that’s been to a Cubs camp or a trip to an island or a regatta, you’ve got a nice blend of parents and children and there’s been some incredibly happy times when everyone’s exhausted but ecstatic, all at the same time.”

