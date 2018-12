Friday 14 December marked the opening of the annual Sculpt Oneroa that sees artworks created by Waiheke artists placed throughout Oneroa village’s landscape.

Established in 2012, the event was instigated by resident artists Paora Toi Te Rangiuaia and Sally Smith as a way to bring art to the holiday visitors.

There are 17 works on display until Sunday 24 March 2019 and they are all for sale.

• Emma Haas and Tessa Ryan