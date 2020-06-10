Waiheke has an enormous population of artists, given its size, many of whom invite visitors to their studios. Among them is sculptor Daniel Johner, trained in Switzerland and now working from the Orapiu art and design studio he established more than a decade ago.

For several years now he has focused on sculpture, working in bronze and steel, his large-scale works, such as 2019’s Time Will Tell, regularly selected for Sculpt Oneroa, Oneroa Village’s annual sculpture showcase. Works in steel including Checking the Breeze and Take Off have also featured here.

He sells exclusively on Waiheke. “Our local Ostend Market and the Oneroa Sunday Market are great opportunities to reach visitors from all over the world,” he says. “I have been a regular stallholder for many years. It’s a slow process, but over time people have come to know I’m there.” He brings small bronze objects to the market – among them key rings, pendants and small sculptures that may also have a practical use. •Sandra Chesterman

