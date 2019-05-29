Teachers from Waiheke’s two primary schools and the high school turned out before sunrise to demonstrate around the island on Wednesday, as part of the largest industrial action the country has ever seen.

Teachers from Waiheke Primary School, Te Huruhi School and Waiheke High School protested at the Matiatia ferry terminal and the causeway in Ostend.

Paul Knighton, deputy principal at Waiheke High School and the school’s staff union representative, said the union representatives from the three schools felt it was important that all teachers came together on the strike day.• Erin Johnson

